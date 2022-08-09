India
    Wait and watch in Bihar as JD(U) promises explosion ahead

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Tensions between the JD(U) and BJP in Bihar have hit a break-point and a member of Nitish Kumar's party has said an explosion is ahead. The statement was made before a meeting of Kumar with his MLAs.

    The meeting is taking place to decide on whether or not to continue with the alliance with the BJP in the state. Kumar has been blaming R C P Singh a former member of the JD(U) who according to him is a proxy of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    Singh quit the JD(U) on the weekend after he was accused by the party of deep rooted corruption.

    In 2017, Singh joined the Union Cabinet as a representative of Kumar's party. Kumar was upset that the party was offered only one cabinet position at the Centre.

    Meanwhile the RJD has already offered support to the JD(U). The JD(U) and RJD had formed the government in Bihar after the former broke away a 10 year old alliance with the BJP.

    However Kumar later accused Tejashwi Yadav of corruption and used that to end the alliance with the RJD. He then went on to form the government with the support of the BJP.

    The Congress too has held a series of meetings on whether or not to support Kumar if he walks out of the alliance with the BJP. According to reports, Kumar is convinced that Shah wants to replicate the Maharashtra model in Bihar. Uddhav Thackeray was forced to quit as Chief Minister after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion that saw 40 Shiv Sena MLAs switching sides.

    Shinde went to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis his deputy.

