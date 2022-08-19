The impact of Nitish leaving the NDA and what if Lok Sabha polls are held today

Nitish Kumar to expand his cabinet today; 16 ministers from RJD, 11 from JD(U) to be inducted

Nitish Kumar is like 'foreign women' who change boyfriends anytime: BJP leader

India

oi-Prakash KL

Indore, Aug 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked off a controversy with his remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he compared him to "foreign women".

"When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar Chief Minister is also like that. He never knows whose hand he may hold or leave," ANI quoted Vijayvargiya as saying.

Last week, Nitish Kumar had quit the ruling coalition with the BJP in a surprise move. He returned to the Mahagathbandhan, which he had left in 2017, as differences with the BJP peaked. In the 243-member assembly, the JD(U) has 43 seats in total. The RJD - meanwhile - has almost double the number of MLAs.

Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav all smiles at first meet after new government formation

The newly formed cabinet in Bihar expanded on Tuesday when 31 ministers took oath, with the RJD getting a lion's share, and care having been taken to represent all sections of the society, including the minorities.

Know all about Kailash Vijayvargiya

Among the ministers who took oath, 16 were from RJD, 11 from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), two from Congress, one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 9:20 [IST]