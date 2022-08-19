India
    Nitish Kumar is like 'foreign women' who change boyfriends anytime: BJP leader

    Indore, Aug 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked off a controversy with his remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he compared him to "foreign women".

    "When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar Chief Minister is also like that. He never knows whose hand he may hold or leave," ANI quoted Vijayvargiya as saying.

    Nitish Kumar is like foreign women who change boyfriends anytime: BJP leader
    BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

    Last week, Nitish Kumar had quit the ruling coalition with the BJP in a surprise move. He returned to the Mahagathbandhan, which he had left in 2017, as differences with the BJP peaked. In the 243-member assembly, the JD(U) has 43 seats in total. The RJD - meanwhile - has almost double the number of MLAs.

    Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav all smiles at first meet after new government formationNitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav all smiles at first meet after new government formation

    The newly formed cabinet in Bihar expanded on Tuesday when 31 ministers took oath, with the RJD getting a lion's share, and care having been taken to represent all sections of the society, including the minorities.

    Among the ministers who took oath, 16 were from RJD, 11 from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), two from Congress, one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent.

    Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 9:20 [IST]
    X