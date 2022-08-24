Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt wins trust vote in Assembly; BJP stages walk out

New Delhi, Aug 24: Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Wednesday won a trust vote in the state legislative assembly amid a strong protest by BJP legislatures who later walked out of the assembly.

A total of 160 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion while no vote was cast against the same. The lone MLA of AIMIM, Akhtarul Iman, whose party is not a part of the ruling alliance, also took part in the exercise and supported the confidence motion.

The BJP legislators walked out of the Bihar Assembly as Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Centre. "In 2017, when I demanded central status for Patna University, no one paid attention to it. Now you (Central govt) will do the same to advertise your work, the Bihar CM said in the Assembly.

In his speech that lasted for about half an hour, Nitish Kumar made indirect references to rebellion by LJP's Chirag Paswan, allegedly at BJP's behest, and attempts to cause a split in JD(U) through his former protege RCP Singh.

Kumar spoke of his interactions with leaders from across the country whom he has urged to stay united for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We (RJD and JDU) have taken the pledge to work together for the development of Bihar. Leaders from across the country called me and congratulated me on this decision and I urged all of them to fight together in the 2024 elections," said Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar also recounted his old association with the BJP and underscored the contrast between the current dispensation and the era of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

"Leaders like Vajpayee, Advani treated me with respect; snapped ties with BJP in 2013 in protest against them being sidelined," said the chief minister.

Without mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi by name, he said "the current dispensation does little except publicity ('prachar prasar')".

As BJP MLAs protested, he added, "You (BJP MLAs) are all running away? You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. You all must have got orders from your superior bosses."

Further, the election for Bihar Assembly Speaker will take place on August 26.