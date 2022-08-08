Bihar crisis: How the numbers stack up in the assembly

New Delhi, Aug 08: The Bihar government is on the verge of a collapse after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar threatened to walk out of the coalition with the BJP. Nitish is likely to form the government with the RJD, Left and Congress.

In Bihar there are a total of 243 seats in the legislative assembly. The magic number for a party to be able to form the government is 122. Currently the RJD is the single largest party with 75 seats while the BJP is second at 74. The Nitish Kumar led JD(U) has just 43 seats in the assembly.

In the 2021 elections, the BJP contested the elections with the JD(U), HAM and VIP. The HAM and VIP ended up with 4 seats each.

On the other hand the RJD contested the elections along with the Congress CPIML, CPM and CPI. The Congress bagged 19 seats, the CPIML 11 while the CPM and CPI won 3 and 2 seats respectively.

If Nitish Kumar along with the RJD, Left and Congress, he would be in a comfortable majority to form the government. Together this alliance would be 153 in the 243 member assembly where the magic number is 122.

The BJP on the other hand would have only 82 seats. The other parties which have MLAs in the Bihar assembly are the AIMM (5), BSP (1) and Independents (1).

