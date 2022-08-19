India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    On new Bihar government, poll strategist Prashant Kishor seeks feedback on Twitter

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Aug 19: Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Friday sought a feedback from Twitterati on the latest term in office of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with whom he has had a long collaboration.

    Kishor launched an online poll on his official Twitter handle, asking users to vote yes or no, to his query, in Hindi.

    On new Bihar government, poll strategist Prashant Kishor seeks feedback on Twitter

    "This is the sixth experiment (prayog) by Nitish Kumar in the last 10 years towards government formation. Do you think, this time, the people of Bihar stand to benefit?", asked Kishor, according to news agency PTI.

    Akhilesh Yadav calls Bihar development positive sign, hopes strong alternative emerges to BJP in 2024Akhilesh Yadav calls Bihar development positive sign, hopes strong alternative emerges to BJP in 2024

    The founder of IPAC, a political consultancy group, who has given up his previous avatar to carry out a campaign "Jan Suraaj", which could evolve into a Bihar-centric political party, has been skeptical of the new formation that has come into being with Nitish Kumar dumping the BJP and joining the

    "Mahagathbandhan" comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

    Kishor, who had played a key role in the previous "Mahagathbandhan" which came into being in 2015 but came apart within a couple of years, has been raising doubts over the durability of the gigantic, seven-party coalition.

    He has been of the view that the Grand Alliance could, at the most, survive till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but was likely to unravel before assembly elections that would be due a year later.

    While refraining from BJP's "return of jungle raj" chorus, Kishor has nonetheless advised caution in assessing the new coalition's impact on national politics.

    Comments

    More patna News  

    Read more about:

    bihar government prashant kishor political crisis

    Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 17:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X