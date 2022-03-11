YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 11: Some would call the results in Uttarakhand a bit of surprise. Many had predicted that the Congress may just get through. However when counting began on Thursday, it had become aptly clear that the BJP was leading big in the state.

    Vote Percentage of Parties in Uttarakhand 2022: BJP, Congress, BSP and Others

    The BJP with a vote share of 44.43 per cent won 47 of the 70 seats. The Congress with 19 seats had a vote share of 37.91 per cent. Two seats were bagged by the the independents, while 0.87 per cent of the people exercised None of the Above (NOTA).

    Uttarakhand witnessed some shocking defeats. Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami was defeated and so was former CM Harish Rawat. The BJP is yet to take a call on who would be the next CM.

    Friday, March 11, 2022, 14:15 [IST]
    X