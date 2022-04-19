YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral video: Watch UP bride slaps groom twice during 'Jaimala' ceremony

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Apr 19: Desi weddings can be great fun. However, there are some viral videos that are not so entertaining to watch.

    Viral video: Watch UP bride slaps groom twice during Jaimala ceremony

    A video is going viral on social media, where a bride was seen slapping the groom on the stage when he was trying to garland. The incident happened on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, where hundreds of guests had arrived to attend the wedding.

    A varmala or the jaimala is indispensable to a Hindu wedding ceremony. Both the bride and the groom make each other wear a garland.

    In the video, one can see, a bride slapping the groom, not once but twice during the jaimala ceremony.

    Soon after slapping the groom, the bride stormed off stage. The man stood still in front of his guests who were stunned.

    The bride was later identified as Reena, who was getting married to Ravikant Ahirwar, a resident of Jalaun district's Chamari village.

    According to reports, it was only after the family members intervened that the two sides reached an agreement, and the wedding continued.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 17:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X