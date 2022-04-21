YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral video shows Railway police constable suffers Gyratory Seizure, falls on railway track, run over by goods

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 21: A CCTV that went viral on social media platforms, shows a railway police constable standing on a platform fell on the railway tracks after feeling dizzy at Raja Ki Mandi railway station in Agra, police said. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

    Viral video shows Railway police constable suffers Gyratory Seizure, falls on railway track, run over by goods

    He was crushed to death under the wheels of the slow-moving train.

    According to reports, the victim has been identified as Regal Kumar Singh (34), a GRP constable at Raja Ki Mandi government railway police station. The tragic incident occurred around 9.25 AM on Sunday.

    The policeman had been on deputation in the Raja Ki Mandi Police Station since eight months. Singh was a resident of Bijnor. His body was handed over to his relatives.

    What is Gyratory Seizure?

    Gyratory seizures (GS) are a rare occurrence, but have been reported in focal seizures of frontal and temporal origins, as well as generalized epilepsies.1, 2, 3 GS are characterized by rotation around the body axis in a circular or spiral manner, typically by at least 180 degrees or 360 degrees.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X