Ramayana characters should keep caste documents ready: Shiv Sena on row over Hanuman's caste

Why PM Modi will seek blessings of Lord Hanuman before laying foundation stone for Ram Mandir

Where was Lord Hanuman born? Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh epic fight over Janmabhoomi

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Purnima Tithi timings, wishes and messages that you can share

Viral video: 24-year-old woman recites Hanuman Chalisa during rare awake brain surgery at AIIMS

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 24: A 24-year-old young woman recited devotional 40 verses from the Hanuman Chalisa, inside an operating room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, while the doctors removed a tumour from her brain.

During the entire three-hour-long operation, the patient remained awake and recited the entire 40 verses of the Hanuman Chalisa, even as doctors at the premier hospital's Department of Neurosurgery were performing the complex operation.

One of the performing doctors, Deepak Gupta said to the ANI that the woman was given local anaesthesia injections and painkillers while she stayed awake during the three-hour-long complex surgery.

Covaxin for children likely to be available by September says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

The team of doctors who performed the operation interacted with the woman and kept her awake to supervise her speech and body movements.

The patient who aspires to be a school teacher is currently under medical supervision at the hospital and will be discharged today.

The awake craniotomy has a higher gross total resection rate in eloquent area (37% vs 14%), fewer permanent neurological deficits (4.6% vs 16%) and fewer new onset post-operative neurological complications.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 11:51 [IST]