    Uttarakhand High Court to hear plea filed by state government in connection with the Char Dham Yatra

    By
    |

    Dehradun, July 07: Uttarakhand government has filed the Special Leave Petition (SPL) at the Supreme Court against the Uttarakhand High Court's order staying the Char Dham Yatra.

    char dham yatra

    The state government had moved to the apex court on June 30. A hearing in connection with the Yatra at the High Court is scheduled today (July 7).

    "The High Court may have banned the Char Dham Yatra but the government has approached the Supreme Court against it. Now only the Supreme Court will decide the matter," Uniyal said while moving to the top court. "The state government has made full arrangements regarding the Char Dham Yatra, and no provision has been left," he added.

    The Uttarakhand High Court, on June 28, stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines.

    The High Court has asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.
    In view of COVID-19 and poor health preparedness, the decision of the government has been put on hold by High Court.

    Earlier, the State Cabinet decided to partially open the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.

    The state government had said that it would be issuing guidelines for the pilgrimage for people from three districts. Government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed the three districts from where pilgrims were allowed were Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag.

    yatra uttarakhand supreme court

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 9:26 [IST]
    X