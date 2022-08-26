YouTube
    US journalist Angad Singh allegedly denied entry into India, deported to New York, claims family

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 26: A US citizen of Indian origin and journalist Angad Singh was deported to New York soon after he landed in New Delhi on Wednesday night, his mother claimed in a Facebook post.

    Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News with a focus on Asia, was on a personal visit to India, his mother Gurmeet Kaur said. "My son, an American citizen who travelled 18 hours to Delhi to visit us in Punjab, was deported. Put in the next flight back to New York," Kaur said.

    US journalist Angad Singh allegedly denied entry into India, deported to New York, claims family
    US journalist Angad Singh

    "They did not give a reason. But we know it is his award winning journalism that scares them. It is the stories he did and the stories he is capable of. It is the love for his Motherland that they can't stand. It is the cutting edge reporting of Vice News that gets to them," Kaur claimed.

    Singh has produced a series of documentaries on the COVID-19 pandemic in India as also on the farmers' protests on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed three farm laws.

    Singh's coverage of the deadly Delta wave of the pandemic last year had earned him an Emmy nomination. There was no immediate official comment on Singh's deportation.

    According to HT, Gurmeet, who is also settled in US, is in India at present. Singh was planning to come to India on a personal visit to meet his family members.

    Friday, August 26, 2022, 13:55 [IST]
