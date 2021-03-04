Flying to UP from Maharashtra, Kerala? You will need to take a COVID-19 test

UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: Government releases list of reservations for other districts

New Delhi, Mar 04: Ahead of the three-tier Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 in April, the election authorities have released the reservation list for some of the seats. With this, the candidates now know from where they can contest the State Gram Panchayat Elections 2021.

The election authorities released the reservation list for Varanasi, Kannoj, Rampur, Sambhal, Kasganj, Amethi, Moradabad, Meerut, Ballia, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Ghaziabad, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, Banda, Pratapgarh, Firozabad, and Agra.

The government also ordered that the seats which were reserved for the scheduled caste (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) categories earlier will not be reserved for the same categories this year.

"Out of total gram panchayat seats, 330 will be reserved for STs, 12,045 for SCs and 15,712 for OBCs. This reservation is on the basis of the percentage of their population," Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said.

It can be noted that the Yogi Adityanath government had nullified the 2015 reservation order of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government. The order by the Yogi government has now left the prevailing rotational seat reservation in rural local bodies null and void.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 58,194 gram sabhas, in which there are 7,31,813 wards, 75,855 wards in kshetra panchayats, 30,051 wards in 75 Zila panchayats and 826 Vikas khands.

Of the 75 Zilla Panchayat Chairmans' posts, 16 have been reserved for SC candidates (including 6 for women) and 20 OBC candidates (including 7 for women), while from the remaining 39 seats for Zila panchayat chiefs, 13 have been reserved for women, leaving 27 unreserved seats.

Among the 826 posts of kshetra panchayat chiefs, five have been reserved for ST candidates, 171 for SC candidates and 223 for OBC candidates.