UP Elections 2022: Jayant Chaudhary, Akhilesh Yadav to address joint rally in Meerut

    Lucknow, Dec 07: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary are set to hold a joint rally in Meerut today, in a show of strength ahead of crucial Uttar Pradesh polls.

    As of now, 32 seats of western Uttar Pradesh have been identified from where the RLD will be fighting. These seats are spread across Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Moradabad and Amroha. The total number of seats on which the party will contest in the upcoming assembly elections is likely to go up further.

    The RLD and the SP are yet to announce a seat-sharing arrangement for next year's election to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The RLD has one MLA in the outgoing assembly - Sahendra Singh Ramala from the Chhaprauli assembly constituency in Baghpat.

    Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 10:13 [IST]
    X