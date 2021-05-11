UGC guidelines for exams 2021: Offline exams cancelled

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested the higher education institutions to keep offline exams in abeyance during May 2021. The note is available on the official website.

As we are all aware that a second wave of COVID-19 is being faced in several parts of the country, ensuring safety and health of everyone is most important. Institutions across the country have already been taking best possible measures, the UGC said in a note to the. Vice Chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges.

"Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that Higher Education Institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also provide much-needed relief to students, faculty, and staff," it also said. The decision would be reviewed at the end of this month.

It said that the conduct of online exams is only allowed if the universities ensure they are prepared in all respects and adhere to directions and guidelines issued by the Central Government, state governments, education ministry and the UGC. To read the guidelines on conduct of exams go to https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/9919836_offline-exams-letter.pdf.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 10:25 [IST]