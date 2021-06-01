Prove it, says Navjot Sidhu as Amarinder Singh hints he may join AAP

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 01: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been critical of Amarinder Singh over Kotkapura sacrilege met the three-member committee set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve factionalism in the Punjab Congress.

Without naming Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said that his stand remained unchanged, "have echoed the sentiments of Punjab people to the high command, truth will triumph".

"Truth can be punished but not defeated. On top of it, my stand is the same, was the same and will be the same that the democratic power of people of Punjab which goes to the government in the form of taxes has to be returned to them," he said after the meeting.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had constituted the panel after a section of party leaders expressed discontent over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege issue and subsequent firing incidents in Kotkapura in Faridkot.

They had also held meetings to exert pressure on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for early action against the perpetrators of the incident.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also likely to meet the committee on Thursday or Friday.

Sidhu, a former minister, has repeatedly attacked Amarinder Singh over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege issue and subsequent police firing incidents.

Punjab Congress rift: 3-member panel formed to resolve differences among leaders

The chief minister had even slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue, calling the Congress leader's outbursts "total indiscipline".

The Congress had in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls, promised to take strict action against those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing incidents .

The panel has also been asked to draw a strategy for strengthening the party for the 2022 assembly polls.

The committee is led by Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge with All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab Affairs Harish Rawat and former MP J P Aggarwal as its members.