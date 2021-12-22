TMC's Derek O'Brien to join dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex

What is the full form of NAIDU: Derek O’Brien has the answer

New Delhi, Dec 22: Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, who got suspended for throwing the Rajya Sabha rule book at the chair will join the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

On the first day of the session on November 29, twelve opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Six of the 12 MPs suspended on November 29 are from the Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.

The 12 suspended MPs are Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress; Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and Binoy Viswam of CPI.

