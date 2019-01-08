The Accidental Prime Minister: Muzaffarpur court orders FIR against Anupam Kher

New Delhi, Jan 8: Local court in Muzaffarpur has ordered to register an FIR against actor Anupam Kher and 13 others in connection with the petition filed by advocate Sudhir Ojha against the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

The complaint, filed by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, alleged that several public figures had been lampooned in the movie.

According to reports, he also claimed that the film projected the country and a host of its political leaders, ranging from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and BSP chief Mayawati to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy Lal Krishna Advani, in a very poor light.

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to restrain Google and YouTube from airing trailer of "The Accidental Prime Minister", saying that the issue relates to someone which involves "public interest" and not "personal interest".

The Accidental Prime Minister is an upcoming 2019 Indian biographical film directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari, based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by former PM Manmohan Singh's mediaq advisor Sanjaya Baru.

It was produced by the Bohra Bros under Rudra Production (UK), in association with Jayantilal Gada under the banner of Pen India Limited. It stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.