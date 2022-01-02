Take measures to avoid mixing-up of vaccines: Mansukh Mandaviya to states on 15-18 age group vaccination

New Delhi, Jan 02: States and union territories should take necessary measures, including setting up separate vaccination centres, to avoid mixing-up of Covid vaccines during administration of shots to those in the 15-18 age group, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.

To ensure smooth implementation of the guidelines, Mandaviya held an online interaction with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries for health of states and union territories (UTs).

Underscoring the critical importance of vaccination drive, the Minister observed, "We must focus on planning with regard to the 15-18 age group vaccination and precautionary doses for eligible beneficiaries". Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also urged states to ensure that the healthcare workers and frontline workers are fully vaccinated, as they form the vulnerable categories.

Stressing on the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines, States/UTs were advised to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group and the identification of dedicated session sites for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group.

To avoid the mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate CVCs, separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for. States/UTs were also advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses through district wise estimation of beneficiaries using Co-WIN. They were urged to plan for distribution of Covaxin to identified session sites well in advance and publish sessions for at least 15 days to provide sufficient visibility.

Children aged between 15 and 18 years would be able to register on the CoWIN portal from January 1 and the vaccine option for them would only be Covaxin.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine for 15 to 18 years?

All those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN.

In other words, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible.

Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.

Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator infacilitated registration mode.

Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in). For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-17.

