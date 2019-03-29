Story of Bhupesh Baghel's father's wish to contest against Modi

New Delhi, March 29: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father is hell-bent on contesting Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is notable that Modi is once again set to contest general election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, the seat from which he won in 2014 polls.

Bhupesh 's father Nand Kumar Baghel hit headlines on Monday when he told reporters that he would like to contest election against Modi, and if Congress gives him a ticket, he would defeat "dictator" Modi and make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India.

He has also announced that he would contest as an independent candidate against Modi if the Congress denies him a ticket.

Nand Kumar Baghel has also released a short video in which he is heard saying that if Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat replaces Modi with Lal Krishna Advani or Murli Manohar Joshi then he would take back his decision.

Interestingly, Nand Kumar Baghel is not a member of any political party and has no political ground.

"The whole episode is to gain the attention of Gandhi family. Bhupesh, who in the past had shown displeasure over his father 's statements, has surprisingly not reacted on this childish move," a source tells One India.

"Moreover, the whole episode, which has no news value, is deliberately highlighted. The video is shared by a journalist of NDTV on Twitter. It is a scripted ploy as Nand Kumar Baghel could be seen taking help for remembering the name of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in the video," adds the source.

Nand Kumar Baghel and Controversies

Nand Kumar Baghel is known for making controversial statements.

Bhupesh, as Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President, had issued a letter in July 2018 to the Congress workers and warned them that his father is not a member of the Congress and if someone is found indulging in any of his activities then disciplinary action would be taken against him.

Bhupesh had to issue warning after his father had stoked controversy by saying that Rajasthani Brahmin leaders like Satyanarayan Sharma and Arun Vora should not be given Congress tickets in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. He had also opposed the move by T.S Singh Deo to field members of royal families in the assembly elections.

Deo, who is a Cabinet Minister in Chhattisgarh, is also the current titular Maharaja of Surguja and known as Modern Day Maharaja.

Nand Kumar had also released a video in April 2018 wherein he was purportedly seen claiming that Congress President Rahul Gandhi is his younger son and Bhupesh is the elder son.

According to reports, he had also accepted that some Congress ticket aspirants for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls were contacting him and he would recommend their names to PCC Chief (his son) and Tamradhwaj Sahu.

Bhupesh 's father has also on record alleged that former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi was responsible for the killing of senior Chhattisgarh Congress leaders in 2013 Darbha Valley Naxal attack.

It is notable that Jogi and Bhupesh are political bêtes noires of Chhattisgarh politics.

Interestingly, Bhupesh's political opponents also allege that he has been using his father as and when required to say what he couldn't say on the record.