Spike in daily Covid cases, India reports 2,067 new infections, 40 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 20: India registered 2,067 new coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally to 4,30,47,594 while the active cases rose to to 12,340, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country witnessed a massive spike on Monday as the daily cases almost doubled with a spike of over 90 percent.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,006 with 40 fresh fatalities being reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.38 percent.

An increase of 480 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.90 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The rise of Covid-19 cases continues as Delhi reports 632 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra also reported 137 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, alarming the central government.

Keeping the sudden spike of Covid-19 in mind, the centre wrote to five states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Mizoram, advising them to mandate Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in the state.

The centre has advised these states to continue monitoring the spread of the infection and undertake the required steps for effective management of Covid-19.