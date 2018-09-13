'Sometimes it feels Kingfisher Airlines wasn't owned by Mallya but by Gandhi family in proxy': BJP

New Delhi, Sep 13: After Congress latched onto Vijay Mallya 'meeting' Arun Jaitley, the BJP hit back by accusing Rahul Gandhi of 'using black money'.

BJP, in a press conference, upped the ante in the ongoing Mallya-Jaitley controversy and said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has "gone on back-foot over Kingfisher Airlines."

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Sometimes it seems the Airlines wasn't owned by Mallya but by Gandhi family in proxy. Benefits that Gandhi family got out of Kingfisher Airlines via business class upgradation, free tickets etc is in public domain."

He went on to claim that the BJP had proof that the Gandhi family was helping Vijay Mallya with 'sweet' deals.

He added that people out on bail shouldn't be questioning 'people who are innocent'.

Meanwhile, his colleague RS Prasad wondered if Mallya and Rahul Gandhi were 'working in tandem'.