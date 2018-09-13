  • search

'Sometimes it feels Kingfisher Airlines wasn't owned by Mallya but by Gandhi family in proxy': BJP

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 13: After Congress latched onto Vijay Mallya 'meeting' Arun Jaitley, the BJP hit back by accusing Rahul Gandhi of 'using black money'.

    Sometimes it feels Kingfisher Airlines wasnt owned by Mallya but by Gandhi family in proxy: BJP

    BJP, in a press conference, upped the ante in the ongoing Mallya-Jaitley controversy and said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has "gone on back-foot over Kingfisher Airlines."

    Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Sometimes it seems the Airlines wasn't owned by Mallya but by Gandhi family in proxy. Benefits that Gandhi family got out of Kingfisher Airlines via business class upgradation, free tickets etc is in public domain."

    He went on to claim that the BJP had proof that the Gandhi family was helping Vijay Mallya with 'sweet' deals.

    He added that people out on bail shouldn't be questioning 'people who are innocent'.

    Meanwhile, his colleague RS Prasad wondered if Mallya and Rahul Gandhi were 'working in tandem'.

    Read more about:

    sambit patra congress vijay mallya arun jaitley bjp

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 14:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue