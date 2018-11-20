Some caste leaders in Rajasthan may spoil the chances of the Congress and the BJP

New Delhi, Nov 20: Unlike many previous elections, Rajasthan Assembly polls are no more a bipolar elections with Bahujan Samaj Party-led by Mayawati, Bharat Vahini Party of Ghanshyam Tiwari and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party of Hanuman Beniwal contesting these elections with full strength but players like Beniwal is likely to cause more damage to both the Congress and the BJP.

Beniwal, who was once active with the BJP, was elected as independent candidate from Nagore seat in 2013 but he recently launched his own political outfit Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and fielded around 65 candidates in the Rajasthan Assembly elections. So he has the potential of spoiling chances of the Congress and the BJP alike.

Beniwal belongs to the Jat community and caste politics at its zenith in the state. He has strategically fielded more scheduled caste candidates and made a combination of Jat and SC which will be a big trouble for the Congress and the BJP both. He is also playing a game of fielding such caste which are neglected by these two principal parties in the state. His fight for the demand of reservation for Jats is known to all.

Beniwal was elected to Rajasthan Assembly in 2008 on the BJP ticket but he did not get along with Vasundhara Raje and had won 2013 election as an independent candidate. His rally in Jaipur made him an important Jat leader in the state forcing the Congress and the BJP leaders knocking his doors for support.

Interestingly, he has given opportunity to many rebels in the state and now Jats are getting united in favour of Beniwal as several leaders from both the parties - the Congress and the BJP - have joined hands with him. He is targeting Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot both in his rallies. He says in his rallies that he has to catch jinn of Gehlot and Raje in a bottle. He is talking about miracle in the state and will drive both Raje and Gehlot out of the state.

But political analyst feel that he may do some charisma in Nagore district but beyond that nothing much is possible. But one thing is very clear that he will be harming the BJP on some seats and the Congress on some other.