Shiv Sena issues disqualification notices to 16 rebel MLAs, ask them to respond by Monday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 25: Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly issued disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Guwahati, Assam and ask them to respond by Monday.

Notice sent by Deputy speaker says that, "As per Member of Maharashtra legislative assembly (disqualification in ground of defection rule 1986) you will have to send a written explanation for your defence by 27th June 5:30 pm. Also you will have to bring the documents that you will be presenting your case with. Please note that if you don't present your case with proper documentation by the given time period, we will consider that you don't have any objection or you don't have any say on the notice being given by Dy speaker."

Maharashtra political crisis: Our own people have backstabbed us today, says Uddhav Thackeray

The party has already given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification.

"Now, only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray can decide about allowing their return to Sena, otherwise party doors are closed for them forever. They have betrayed the saffron flag," Sena MP Arvind Sawant said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 15:52 [IST]