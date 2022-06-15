In pics: India's first private train service under ‘Bharat Gaurav Scheme' flagged off

Bharat Gaurav Train begins its maiden service

The firm "South Star Rail" is the registered service provider that operates the train on the route. The Railways say that from the operation of the train, it would get a fixed revenue of 3.34 crore rupees a year.

The private player has refurbished the interiors of the Southern Railway's coaches. Indian Railways launched the operation of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in November 2021. Its objective was to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places.

Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi Bharat Gaurav train service

The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi departed at 18:00 hours on Tuesday and will reach Sainagar Shirdi at 07:25 hours on Thursday.

The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi stations.

