Gyms, schools and colleges to reopen in Delhi; reduces night curfew time. All you need to know

Schools, Colleges reopen in these states from today for physical classes: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: Amid the declining trend in COVID-19 cases across several states in India, governments have decided to re-open schools and colleges to bring the lives of students back on track.

Here's a list of states, UTs where schools, colleges will reopen from February 7:

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen for classes 9 to 12th along with degree colleges from February 7, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi. The decision has been taken in view of the decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

He further added that all COVID-19 protocols, particularly wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and setting up a helpdesk, would be strictly followed.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi will also reopen from February 7 for classes 9 to 12 amid COVID protocols. Only fully vaccinated teachers will be allowed to attend the schools. Colleges in the national capital will also reopen from Monday.

"Delhi Govt. decides to welcome children back in schools & colleges now All schools (class 9 onwards), colleges, institutes, universities, coaching to reopen from 7th Feb. Nursery to class 8 from 14th Feb. Higher education to be completely in physical mode," Sisodia had tweeted.

Bihar

With the COVID-19 surge showing a significant drop in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government on Sunday decided to reopen schools, lift night curfew and relax many other restrictions which have been in place for a month. Later, Kumar announced on social media that from Monday onwards, schools will be allowed to hold physical classes with 50 per cent attendance for up to class 8. For classes 9 upwards, there will be no restrictions.

Odisha

The Odisha Government has announced the re-opening of schools and colleges in the state from February 7. "However, physical classes for the students from KG to class 7 will start from February 14," said Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary.

Kerala:

The Kerala government on Friday decided to start offline classes for students from February 7. "The classes for 10, 11 and 12th standards and college students will begin from February 7. The classes for children from standard 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten will start from February 14," a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Gujarat

With new coronavirus cases declining, the Gujarat government on Saturday announced the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 7.

A circular issued by the education department said that considering the COVID-19 situation, government, private and grant-in-aid schools can resume offline education for classes 1 to 9 from Monday. But online teaching will also continue and students can choose between the two systems, it added.

Punjab

Government of Punjab has decided to reopen schools and colleges from February 7, 2022. This decision comes after it was announced at schools and colleges will remain closed till Feb 8. Many parents, teachers, and school management staff began to protest while claiming they won't vote in the upcoming assembly elections if schools are not reopened.

Students will also have the option to opt for either offline classes or continue with online classes. Institutions have been directed to adopt necessary social distancing norms, regular and frequent sanitisation and other COVID-19 SOPs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 8:47 [IST]