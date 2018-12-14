Home News India SC verdict on Rafale probe: BJP all set to take on Congress

SC verdict on Rafale probe: BJP all set to take on Congress

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 14: After Supreme Court dismissed petitions demanding probe over Rafale deal, the BJP is gearing up to give befitting reply to Congress.

In the first reaction on SC verdict, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Rafale judgment proves that Congress was lying, He said, "We shall give a fitting reply soon."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, said, "Rafale matter was always crystal clear, allegations leveled by Congress were wrong. SC has given the right verdict, we were always confident about Rafale Deal."

BJP Spokesperson Nalin Kohli, said, "This is what the BJP has been saying all along. This involves the nation's security, it's a decision that has been pending for a long time. The Congress party have chosen to manufacture a scam."

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, " India needed frontline fighters. We are happy with the verdict of the Supreme Court. It has upheld the Rafale deal. The entire deal was fair. All campaigns against Rafale should end now."