Dassault paid 1 million euro as 'gift' to Indian middleman in Rafale deal: Report

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 05: Dassault, the manufacturer of French fighter jet Rafale, paid one million Euro to a middleman in India just after the signing of the Indo-French contract in 2016, the country's online journal Mediapart reported on Sunday.

The allegations were first uncovered by the French anti-corruption agency Agence Francaise Anticorruption (AFA) during their audit of Dassault.

"The company said the money was used to pay for the manufacture of 50 large replica models of Rafale jets, even though the inspectors were given no proof that these models were made," Mediapart reported.

"As they combed through the 2017 accounts, the AFA inspectors raised an eyebrow when they came across an item of expenditure costing 508,925 euros and entered under the heading 'gifts to clients'," the AFA report said.

Following the report, the Congress has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the reveal.

"An investigation conducted by French Anti-Corruption Agency - AFA has now revealed that after signing of the deal in 2016, Dassault paid 1.1 Million Euro to a middleman i.e. Defsys Solutions. This amount was shown as 'Expenditure by Dassault' as 'Gifts to Clients'," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"Does it now not require a full and independent investigation into India's biggest defence deal to find out as to how much bribery and commission in reality, if any, was paid and to whom in the Indian government?"