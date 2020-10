By April IAF to have 21 Rafale Fighter Jets

Prepared for any conflict, including two front war, IAF chief says amidst tensions with China

New Delhi, Oct 28: Come April 2021, the Golden Arrows squadron will be complete with 18 Rafale fighter jets.

The Indian Air Force will get its second batch of three to four Rafale fighter jets in the first week of November. This will further bolster the Air Force amidst the tensions with China.

By April 2021, 16 omni role Rafale jets will be inducted into the Golden Arrows Squadron.

On September 10, five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force in a glittering ceremony at the Ambala air force base.

India prepares to induct more Rafale jets: IAF team in France

Three more jets will arrive in January, while another three in March . Seven more would arrive in April and this would take the total number of fighters handed over to the Indian Air Force to 21. While the Golden Arrows Squadron would be complete with 18 fighters, the remaining three would be sent to the Hashimara airbase in north Bengal's Alipurduar.

This would aid in counter the Chinese threat in the eastern front.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the induction of the jets was crucial considering the atmosphere being created along the frontier and that it is a "big and stern" message to those eyeing India's sovereignty.

"The induction of Rafale jets is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This kind of induction is very important for the kind of atmosphere that has been created on our borders," Singh said.

"We understand very well that with changing times, we also have to prepare ourselves. I feel proud to say that our national security has been a big priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said.