Will Rafale deal be probed? SC to decide today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Supreme Court will today decide on whether the Rafale deal would be probed into or not. The court's order is expected at 10.30 am.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict. The Bench had reserved orders after hearing the matter at length. Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph are also part of the Bench.

After hearing the case, the court had said that it would examine a plea for a court monitored probe into the matter.

A petition was filed in which information was sought about the contract given to Reliance by Dassault. The petitioners alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France. Further a stay on the deal was also sought.

The petitioner claimed in his plea that the inter-government agreement to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets must be quashed as it was an "outcome of corruption" and not ratified by Parliament under Article 253 (Parliament has power to make any law for implementing any inter-government agreement) of the Constitution.