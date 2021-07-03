'Does he not read?': Union ministers hit back at Rahul Gandhi over vaccine tweet

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi with his witty take on Rafale deal probe

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 03: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is back with his another witty jibe at the government after a French judge on Friday was tasked to lead a "highly sensitive" judicial investigation into Rafale fighter jet deal with India.

It can be seen that the French investigative website Mediapart said that the probe has been ordered to check the alleged "corruption and favouritism" in the Rs 59,000 crore deal between France and India.

How US-based diaspora organisation helped India to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said in Hindi, "Chor ki daadhi mein tinka" which translates to a guilty conscience needs no accuser.

In his previous digs, the Congress leader used the term 'thief' to corner the Prime Minister. After he was pulled up the Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi said he will stand by his "Chowkidar Chor Hai" jibe as it is a reality and continue using the slogan against PM Modi.

"There is a process is going on in the Supreme Court and I made a comment attributed to SC so I apologised. I did not apologise to the BJP or Modi ji. 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' will remain our slogan," he said.

The Wayanad MP's campaign theme in 2019 Lok Sabha elections focused on the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal and he coined the "Chowkidar chor hai" slogan directed at PM Modi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 16:45 [IST]