People have understood there is no relation between ''jumlas'' and development: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi explains why Congress BSP, SP and NCP are not winning elections

Rahul Gandhi seeks to woo voters with NYAY, promises Rs 6K every month to the poor

Cast your votes, India is counting on you: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul attacks govt on Rafale jet deal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 06: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying karma is the ledger of one''s action and no one can escape it.

He said this after a French media report claimed that 1.1 million Euros was paid to a "middleman" by the aircraft manufacturer, a charge that was denied by the BJP as baseless.

Gandhi has been alleging that commissions have been paid in the Rafale deal, which the government has denied.

The Congress said Gandhi''s oft-repeated allegations of corruption in the deal were proved correct after the French media report.

Dassault paid 1 million euro as 'gift' to Indian middleman in Rafale deal: Report

"Karma = The ledger of one''s actions. Nobody escapes it. #Rafale," Gandhi said on Twitter. He also put out a similar tweet in Hindi.

The Congress had made a big issue of the Rafale deal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but lost the elections badly.