Right activists getting united against the government decision of arresting five people

New Delhi, Aug 30: Different organizations from across the country are uniting to launch offensive against the decision of the arrest of five civil right activists. From outfits belonging to left and many others have started galvanizing. Though these activists have been asked to put under house arrest by the Supreme Court but protest will continue.

Former MP and co-convenor of Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan, a conglomorate of 141 organisation, Hannan Mollah considers these arrests as an act of vengeance against them for raising their voice and organising people against the politics of the Sangha Parivar and its vigilante groups. This is a deliberate ploy to divert attention from serious terror charges against organisations like Sanathan Sanstha, which have been charged with killing of rationalists and writers.

Sidhdheshwar Shukla, a political analyst, said, "These arrests are completely undemocratic as known for pro-Dalit cause have been arrested for anti Dalit conspiracy. This shows the approach of the government. The government does not want to tolerate any kind of dissent. If anyone criticizes the government policies up to the extent that pinches it, the government will go after the person. This is a culmination of different kinds of arrests like Bhim Army chief who is under arrest from the past one year. The reflection is that even the police is getting autocratic. Any part time activist, one time activist is arrested without any arrest warrant. If you allow this to happen at upper level its percolation will be like this which knowingly or unknowingly harm the government."

Shukla said that it would impact elections as all the democratic minded people who were otherwise divided are getting united by such actions of the government. You are providing platform to them. This is also creating fear in the minds of democratic minded people.

Sheo Dutt, Former DUTA executive member and Academic Council Member, DU, said, "We are shocked by the serial raids across the country on the homes of activists and public intellectuals who are critical of the government and the ruling party at the Centre. The arrests of prominent activists and intellectuals Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Kranthi Tekula and others, are nothing but an attempt by the government to strike terror among those who are fighting for justice for the marginalised."

Dutt said that this is a false attempt by the BJP to invent false enemies and engage in scaremongering in order to polarise the 2019 elections. Already, the government and the media houses close to the BJP have been trying to spin a false narrative of a Maoist conspiracy since June, 2018. Terms like "urban naxals" are invented in order to stifle any criticism of the government."

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary K M Tiwari said that these arrests and raids by Pune police are told to be regarding Bhima-Koregaon issue. An entirely peaceful programme of Bhima-Koregaon is being dubbed as terrorist activity which is condemnable. Tiwari said that actually activists working for the people's right showing dissent are either killed or send behind bars by raiding their houses.

It was alleged that Sanatan Sanstha was involved in the murder of Gauri Lankesh as per the investigations by Karnataka police. Today's arrests have been carried out in order to give cover to the murderers of Gauri Lankesh.