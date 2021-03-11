Naxal movement in urban areas were being expanded through International seminars

ISI, Maoists, urban naxals: Why the 2019 LS poll is the most threatened one

New Delhi, Mar 11: The National Investigation Agency said that Anand Teltumbde had inspired his brother Milind Teltumbde to join and expand the naxal movement. The submission was made while opposing the bail plea filed by accused Anand in the Elgar Parishad case.

The NIA said that Anand would attend international conferences and used foreign Maoist literature for training purposes after getting the approval of the Central Committee of the CPI (Maoist) to expand the movement.

The NIA said that the witness statements revealed that Milind was expanding the naxal movement in the urban areas with the help of his real elder brother Anand at the international level.

Anand is a professor at the Goa Institute of Management, while Milind is alleged to be a secretary of the MP-Chhattisgarh unit of the banned CPI (Maoist). Milind in his urban area visits during January to June every year to Nagpur, Pune, Chandrapur, Bhopal, Indore, Katni, Amarkantak, Mandala, Dindori, Shahdol etc used to meet his brother Anand Teltumbde for taking guidance to advance the movement of CPI (Maoist), the NIA said.

In a bid to further the Maoist agenda, Anand would attend international conferences under the guise of his academic visits to Canada, Pakistan, USA and France and exchange literature on ideology, training and the working strategy of CPI(Maoist) with international communist organisations. The NIA also referred to a letter by a person named Prakash who had said that there was an approval of Rs 10 lakh yearly for international lectures and seminars on Dalit issues.

Anand had surrender in April last year following the refusal by the Supreme Court to grant him relief.