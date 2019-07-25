Urban Naxal-Hizbul Mujahideen: Cops says Gautam Navalakha was the link

New Delhi, July 25: In a startling disclosure, the Bombay High Court was told that Gautam Navlakha was in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen, a proscribed terrorist organisattion taht is active in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pune police, which is probing the Bhima Koregaon case, popularly known as the Urban Naxal case told the court that this link surfaced in one of the letters that was written by Sai Baba.

The documents that were recovered from the accused persons suggest that various naxal groups that Navlakha was associated with had been in touch with the Hizbul. He has been liaising with banned terrorist organisations including the Hizbul Mujahideen since 2011, Aruna Pai, counsel for the Pune Police informed the court. She also claimed that he was in touch with separatists like Syed Geelani and Shakil Bakshi.

Urban naxals discussed laying of booby traps and directional mines

It may be recalled that Navlakha was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was granted protection from arrest on July 5. The Pune police told the court that the protection from arrest was standing in the way of the probe.

Sources tell OneIndia that it is not just in this case, but the links between the naxal and the ISI backed terror groups has been around for long. Both have a similar plans and that is to disrupt the fabric of India, the officer said.

If one looks at the pattern followed by the two, it is clear that they also sought to infiltrate into the Indian Army.

A 53 page document titled,"CPI (Maoist)-Urban Perspective," prepared by Govindan Kutty details the plan on how naxals with the help of their friends in the urban areas planned on infiltrating into the police, para-military forces and Army.

The document states, "It is very important to penetrate into the military, para-military forces, police, and higher levels of the administrative machinery of the state. It is necessary to obtain information regarding the enemy, to build support for the revolution within these organs, and even to incite revolt when the time is ripe. Other types of technical help are also possible."

To earn their daily bread, how the urban naxals have spread

"The cities are the strongholds of the enemy and have a large concentration of enemy forces. It is therefore from the cities that attention must be given to this task. Such work can be done by following up contacts obtained from the civilian sphere, or by directly allocating comrades to penetrate the enemy ranks."

"Though the countryside is the main area of operations of the People's Army, there are certain military objectives that need to be performed through operations in the urban areas. This even requires the setting up of permanent structures of the PGA/PLA in the cities and towns," the document also reads.