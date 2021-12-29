Doctors should be in hospitals not streets: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on NEET counselling

Resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital continue their strike over delay in NEET-PG counselling

New Delhi, Dec 29: Resident doctors of major government hospitals in Delhi who have been on a protest in the national capital against delays in holding NEET-PG counseling said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

"We've decided to continue our protest from Safdarjung Hospital until our demands are met... As night curfew has been imposed in the city, we returned to Safdarjung and will continue our protest from there," said Dr Kul Saurabh Kaushik, general secretary of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Tuesday.

Delhi Police has claimed that a total of seven of its personnel were injured during the protest of resident doctors near ITO.AA

"An FIR has been registered under Section 188 and other sections for causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel, and damaging public property during the protest," the police said.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:16 [IST]