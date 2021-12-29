YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital continue their strike over delay in NEET-PG counselling

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Resident doctors of major government hospitals in Delhi who have been on a protest in the national capital against delays in holding NEET-PG counseling said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

    Resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital continue their strike over delay in NEET-PG counselling

    "We've decided to continue our protest from Safdarjung Hospital until our demands are met... As night curfew has been imposed in the city, we returned to Safdarjung and will continue our protest from there," said Dr Kul Saurabh Kaushik, general secretary of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Tuesday.

    Delhi Police has claimed that a total of seven of its personnel were injured during the protest of resident doctors near ITO.AA

    "An FIR has been registered under Section 188 and other sections for causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel, and damaging public property during the protest," the police said.

    More NEET News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X