Reserve right to hit back if our soldiers are in danger: India to Pak at DGMO meet

India has said that all cease fire violations in the Jammu sector were initiated by the Pakistan rangers. The same was conveyed at the DGMO level meet between India and Pakistan.

The DGMO level talks were held at the behest of the Pakistan DGMO. The Pakistan DGMO raised the issue of civilians being targeted. India said that the cease fire violations were initiated by Pakistan and the BSF had only responded appropriately. It was also said that no targeted firing on civilians were carried out by India.

India also said that firing by BSF troops was initiated on armed intruders attempting to infiltrate from close proximity of Pakistan posts along the Amritsar border.

The Indian DGMO also pointed out that the trend of infiltration alone the LoC continued with the active support of Pakistan forward posts which impacted peace. This was evident from the continued attempts of sniping and targeting of Indian troops. We are a professional Army and reserve the right to retaliate appropriately to any incident leading to loss of life of our troops, the Indian DGMO also said.

