Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi want to divide India, start civil war: Giriraj Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 26: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi for dividing India over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Asaduddin Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India," Union Minister Giriraj Singh wads quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

'Priyanka and Rahul live petrol bombs, ignite fire wherever they go’: Haryana minister

NEWS AT 3 PM 26th DEC, 2019

Earlier in the day, home minister Amit Shah blamed the opposition for creating doubt among the people, misleading them over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in Delhi.

Amit Shah on Thursday blamed the opposition for creating doubt among the people, misleading them over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in Delhi.

Over 20 have died in protests against the amended citizenship law across the country.

In violent protests in Delhi, West Bengal, Assam and other states, property worth lakhs have been damaged and vehicles burnt.