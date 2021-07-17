Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri; All set to meet SP worker Anita Yadav today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, July 17: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Saturday visit Lakhimpur Kheri district to meet SP worker Anita Yadav, who was allegedly manhandled by BJP workers and her saree was pulled when she went to file nominations for block panchayat polls.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi began her 2-day visit with a silent protest before a Mahatma Gandhi statue against the BJP government in the state.

The party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge reached Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in the afternoon and moved in a procession through the main roads of the state capital to the Hazratganj GPO Park Gandhi statue and garlanded it.

It is reportedly said that Priyanka Gandhi will also meet the block Congress presidents of Amethi and Rae Bareli on Saturday, the second day of her tour, and hold a meeting with the office-bearers of the 'Berozgar Manch', a body representing the unemployed.

She will also hold a meeting with former MPs, ex-MLAs, former district and city presidents and former heads of frontal organisations and departments and members of zila panchayats and blockheads. She is scheduled to return to Delhi Saturday evening.