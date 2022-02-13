President Kovind to unveil golden deity of Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad today

Statue of Equality: Budget, height, timings, location - All you need to know about Sri Ramanujacharya statue

Hyderabad, Feb 13: President Ram Nath Kovind will be unveiling the golden deity of Sri Ramanujachaya at the 'Statue of Equality' campus near here on February 13, a communication from the organiser said on Saturday.

Kovind will be reaching the JIVA Ashram at 3.30 pm on Sunday and will also address the gathering, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 216-foot statue of Sri Ramanujacharya, described as the 'Statue of Equality', a 11th century saint and a social reformer, near here on February 5.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were among those who visited the Statue of Equality.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 8:22 [IST]