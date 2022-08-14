President Draupadi Murmu's maiden speech on Independence Day eve: Key points

New Delhi, Aug 14: In her maiden address to the nation, newly-elected President Draupadi Murmu on Sunday extended her heartiest greetings in advance to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. The President also paid homage to those who lost their lives during the partition of 1947. Notably, August 14, marks the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last year.

Check Out the Key Points from her Speech:

The day of 14th August is being celebrated as Partition-Horrific Memorial Day. The purpose of celebrating this Memorial Day is to promote social harmony, human empowerment and unity.

On 15 August 1947, we cut the shackles of colonial rule. While celebrating the anniversary of that auspicious day, we salute all the freedom fighters. He sacrificed everything so that we can all breathe in a free India.

In most democratic countries, women had to struggle for a long time to get the right to vote. But from the very beginning of our republic, India adopted universal adult suffrage.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was launched in March 2021 by reviving the memory of Dandi Yatra. That epoch-making movement established our struggle on the world stage. Our festival was started by honoring him. This festival is dedicated to the people of India.

The decision of the government to celebrate every 15 November as 'Tribal Pride Day' since last year is welcome. Our tribal superheroes are not just local or regional icons but they are a source of inspiration for the entire nation.

It is our resolve that by the year 2047, we will fully realize the dreams of our freedom fighters.

We launched the largest vaccination campaign in human history with an indigenously manufactured vaccine. Last month, we crossed the 200 crore vaccine coverage mark. Our achievements in dealing with this epidemic have been more than many developed countries of the world.

When the world was grappling with the economic consequences of the severe crisis of the Corona epidemic, India took care of itself and is now moving forward again at a rapid pace. India is currently one of the fastest growing major economies in the world.

In India today, the life-values of sensitivity and compassion are being given prominence. The main objective of these life-values is to work for the welfare of our deprived, needy and marginalized people of the society.

I request every citizen of the country to know about their fundamental duties, follow them, so that our nation can touch new heights.

Today, special emphasis on good governance has a major role to play in the good changes that are being seen in the country in health, education and economy and other areas related to them.

The source of India's new self-confidence is the youth, farmers and above all the women of the country.

Women are moving ahead overcoming many stereotypes and barriers. Their increasing participation in social and political processes would prove decisive. Today the number of elected women representatives in our Panchayati Raj Institutions is more than fourteen lakhs.

I convey my best wishes for a happy and prosperous life to all the countrymen.

