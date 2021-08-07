Porn films case: Bombay HC rejects Raj Kundra’s plea challenging arrest, to stay in jail

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 07: Businessman and Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra plea challenging their arrest in a case of alleged production and streaming of pornographic content on apps was rejected by Bombay High Court on Saturday.

A single bench presided over by Justice A S Gadkari rejected their applications, saying that the duo's remand by a magistrate to police custody and the subsequent judicial custody was within the conformity of law and did not require interference.

In their petitions, Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and Thorpe had termed their arrest as illegal as the mandatory provision of issuing notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not followed.

Raj Kundra porn case: Police question director of firm which developed app called HotShots

The duo, in their plea, sought the high court to order for their immediate release and quash two orders passed by a magistrate after their arrest remanding them in police custody.

While Kundra was arrested on July 19, Thorpe, who was employed as the IT head in Kundra's firm, was arrested on July 20. They are currently in judicial custody.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 13:38 [IST]