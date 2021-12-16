PM-Kisan 10th installment to roll out by next week: How to check your status and name in beneficiary list?

PM Narendra Modi to address farmers across country; Watch his speech live online

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a summit to promote natural farming on Thursday to nearly all 9,500 mandals across the country and the BJP has decided to broadcast it live while the party leaders will join farmers in hearing the speech, the party said.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh and its farmers' wing president Rajkumar Chahar said in a statement that farmers have been invited to all these places to hear Modi.

The Gujarat government is organising the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing, with focus on natural farming. The three-day summit is being organised from December 14 to 16. It is being attended by over 5,000 farmers who will be present in the summit, in addition to the farmers connecting live through central institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) network in states.

<strong></strong>

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the government has been driven by Modi's vision for farmers' welfare. "It has been committed towards ensuring an increase in productivity so that farmers are able to maximise their agri-potential. The government has initiated several measures to transform agriculture and increase farmers' income," it said.

Efforts are underway to promote and support initiatives leading to sustainability of the system, cost reduction, market access and better value realization to farmers.

The PMO said "zero budget natural farming" is a promising tool to minimise the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs and reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health. Desi cow, its dung and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide necessary nutrients to soil.

Other traditional practices such as mulching the soil with biomass or keeping the soil covered with green cover round the year, even in the very low water availability situations, ensure sustained productivity even from the first year of adoption, it said.

Know all about Narendra Modi

The BJP and its governments at the Centre and in states are committed to agriculture growth and doubling the income of farmers, the party said in the statement. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 9:42 [IST]