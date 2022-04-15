YouTube
    PM Modi to unveil 108 ft statue of Hanuman in Morbi today

    New Delhi, Apr 15: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 ft statue of Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat on Saturday at 11 am via video conferencing.

    This statue is the second of the 4 statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of #Hanumanji4dham project. It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.

    The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started.

    X