YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi answers beneficiary of PMAY, says 'pucca house is the foundation of a better tomorrow'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his government is committed to the goal of providing houses to every needy family, asserting it is making sincere efforts to bring positive changes in the lives of citizens through various welfare schemes.

    Modi wrote this in his reply to a beneficiary of the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', saying happiness of getting your own roof and house is priceless.

    PM Modi answers beneficiary of PMAY, says pucca house is the foundation of a better tomorrow
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The beneficiary, Sudhir Kumar Jain of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, in a letter to Modi had described the housing scheme as a boon for homeless poor families, an official statement said.

    Jain said he had been living in a rented house and had changed houses many times. He also shared his pain of changing houses frequently, it noted.

    Congratulating him on getting his house, the prime minister said a house is not just a structure made of bricks and cement. Our feelings and aspirations are also attached to it, and the boundary walls of the house not only provide security but also give the confidence of a better tomorrow.

    "The dream of your own house has come true through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Your sense of satisfaction after this achievement can easily be felt by your words in the letter. This house is like a new foundation for the dignified life of your family and a better future for both your children," he said.

    Modi noted that crores of beneficiaries have got 'pucca' houses under the scheme.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    In the letter to Jain, the prime minister said these "memorable moments" in the lives of beneficiaries give him inspiration and energy to continue "working tirelessly and non-stop in the service of the nation".

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X