    Places of Worship Act: SC gives more time to Centre to file affidavit by Dec 12

    New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court on Monday granted more time to the Centre to respond to the batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991.

    "I need to consult with the Government for filing a detailed counter. I would need consultation at higher level. If some time can be given," Live Law quoted Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta as telling the apex court.

    Then the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Centre to file an affidavit by December 12 and posted the matter for the first week of January next year.

    The court had granted time to the Centre to file a response on previous occasions.

    The Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

    The pleas challenged the Places of Worship Act saying that the Act takes away the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs to restore their 'places of worship and pilgrimages', destroyed by invaders.

    Daughter of the Kashi Royal Family, Maharaja Kumari Krishna Priya, BJP leaders Subramanian Swamy, Chintamani Malviya, retired army officer Anil Kabotra, advocates Chandra Shekhar and Rudra Vikram Singh and Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati, among others have filed the pleas in the apex court against the 1991 Act.

    However, Dr Subramanian Swamy, former MP and BJP leader, told the bench that in his plea he wants just two temples to be added into the list and the Act should remain the same.

    Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 13:49 [IST]
    X