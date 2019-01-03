Muslim minister of Rajasthan government in the line of fire of Ulama for worshiping Lord Shiva

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 3: The Congress seems to be continuing with its soft Hindutva plank when minority and waqf affairs minister in the Rajasthan government Saleh Mohammad has done Rudrabhishek (special kind of worship to Lord Shiva) at a famous temple at Pokhran in Jaisalmer district of the state. He also prayed at Ramdevra Temple.

    Rajasthan Minister Saleh Mohammed performs pooja at a Shiv Temple
    Rajasthan Minister Saleh Mohammed performs 'pooja' at a Shiv Temple

    Saleh Mohammad, son of an Islamic religious teacher Ghzai Faqir, worshiping at Hindu temples has become a matter of discussion in the Marwar region of Rajasthan. Saleh Mohammad is the only Muslim face in the Rajasthan government led by Ashok Gehlot.

    Saleh defeated BJP candidate Mahant Pratap Puri from the Pokhran Assembly constituency. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje both had campaigned for Mahant at Pokhran but Saleh emerged victorious.

    Saleh Mohammad said that he has great faith in both the Hindu temples at Pokhran. "I prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity of the state in these temples. My family has great faith in Hindu temples and whenever I get a chance I visit a temple," said the minister. This is to recall that during the swearing in ceremony too he was clad in saffron headgear and put vermilion on his forehead.

    But this has not gone down well with Muslim Ulama and the minority minister is in the line of fire of Islamic clerics for performing Rudrabhishek. Ulama are saying that he must apologies to God for this sin. In-charge of Fatwa online Mufti Arshad Farooqui said that Islam does not allow worshiping anyone except Allah. So he has committed a sin.

    saleh mohammad muslim minister congress rudrabhishek pokhran rajasthan worship lord shiva

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
