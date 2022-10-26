YouTube
  • search
Trending Rishi Sunak Solar Eclipse Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Portals of Gangotri shrine close for winters, devotees can worship at Mukhba village now

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Uttarkashi, Oct 26: Portals of the Gangotri shrine in Uttarakhand closed for the winter Wednesday.

    During the closure of the temple for six months, devotees will be able to worship Goddess Ganga at Mukhba village, her winter stay.

    Portals of Gangotri shrine close for winters, devotees can worship at Mukhba village now

    Sources in the Gangotri Temple Committee said the doors of the temple were closed at 12.01 pm after offering prayers to the goddess amidst Vedic chants.

    Gangotri glacier retreated by 0.23 sq km between 2001-16, Centre informs Rajya Sabha Gangotri glacier retreated by 0.23 sq km between 2001-16, Centre informs Rajya Sabha

    In the presence of Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, the process for closing the doors of the temple started at 9 am.

    Comments

    More CLOSED News  

    Read more about:

    closed winter uttarakhand devotees worship gangotri

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X