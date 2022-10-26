In Tripura, liquor shops and bars to remain closed during Durga Puja, Diwali

Portals of Gangotri shrine close for winters, devotees can worship at Mukhba village now

oi-PTI

Uttarkashi, Oct 26: Portals of the Gangotri shrine in Uttarakhand closed for the winter Wednesday.

During the closure of the temple for six months, devotees will be able to worship Goddess Ganga at Mukhba village, her winter stay.

Sources in the Gangotri Temple Committee said the doors of the temple were closed at 12.01 pm after offering prayers to the goddess amidst Vedic chants.

In the presence of Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, the process for closing the doors of the temple started at 9 am.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 16:01 [IST]