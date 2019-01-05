BJP leader writes to PM for scrapping of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 5: In the midst of the matter of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri mosque dispute in the Supreme Court, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping of The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 and constituting a committee to investigate into all such disputed shrines.

He writes, "It is clearly written in Quran and Hadith that building mosque on the disputed land or demolishing shrines of other faith is sinful. But to keep radicals happy, the Congress government has declared illegal mosques legal which were built over remnants of temples by passing a law called the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991." He demanded immediate scrapping of this law.

Also Read | Will Sanjay Joshi be given some important assignment in the BJP after Gordhan Zadafia?

The BJP leader has accused the Congress that no survey, research or investigation were done before making this law and the law made in haste has blocked the way of solution to the disputed shrines by mediation. There are hundreds of disputed structure across the country but the Congress has implemented this law making is effective from 1947.

He said that this law is not only anti-Hindu, anti-Jain or anti-Budhdhist but also against the basic tenets of Islam. So he further writes to the PM that this law must be immediately scrapped and a commission must be constituted to investigate into the matters of every disputed structure. He further writes that this commission must have two historians and two archeologists. The report must be submitted within six months of its formation. This is very important for unity and integrity of the nation.

Also Read | Both the Congress and the BJP get into action for the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan

There was no such law before 1991 and since mosques built by demolishing structure of other faiths, it is sinful as per Islam and offering prayer at such places is not only unacceptable to the God but sinful also. So it is expected that such illegal mosque will be handed over to Hindu community by Muslims. But as long as this law exists, Muslims will not be able to hand over these mosque to Hindus. So it becomes important to scrap this law and constitute a commission for peace and sanity in the country.