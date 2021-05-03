YouTube
    kerala pinarayi vijayan

    Pinarayi Vijayan submits resignation to Ker Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 03: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who led theruling CPI(M)-headed LDF in Kerala to a resounding victory in the April 6 Assembly polls, on Monday resigned from the post, ahead of the new ministry formation.

    Pinarayi Vijayan
    Vijayan drove to the Raj Bhavan around noon and submitted his resignation letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, sources said. Vijayan has been asked to continue as chief minister till the new government is sworn in, Raj Bhavan source said.

    Scripting history, the LDF retained power in Kerala, bucking the over four decade-long trend of oscillating between Communist and Congress-led fronts alternately. LDF won 99 of the total 140 seats, while the opposition UDF had to settle for the remaining 41 and BJP drew a blank.

    X