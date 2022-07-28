No visible trend of increase in communal riots every year: Govt in LS

Parliament roundup: Dramatic exchange in LS between Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani on day 9 and more

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 28: The proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament remained stalled even on the ninth day of the Monsoon Session amid Congress leader's comments on President Draupadi Murmu and Opposition protest over price rise and other matters.

The Opposition members also demanded that the suspension of 20 MPs be also revoked. The 20 suspended MPs are currently holding a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex near the Gandhi Statue.

Three Rajya Sabha members suspended for unruly behaviour

The Rajya Sabha on July 28 adopted a motion to suspend three more members - AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak besides independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan -- for the rest of the week for "unruly behaviour" in the House. Soon after the House met after the first adjournment, Opposition members continued with their protest in the well of the House.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh then named the three members for holding placards and shouting slogans in the well. The total number of suspended MPs from the Rajya Sabha has now reached 23. Four Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha were also suspended earlier.

You don't talk to me: Sonia Gandhi told Smriti Irani in Parliament over 'rashtrapatni' row

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off in LS post adjournment

A face-off between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha chamber on Thursday added fuel to the already raging row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

Chowdhury's reference to Murmu, India's first tribal President, as "rashtrapatni" triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanding an apology from Gandhi.

As the Lok Sabha adjourned soon after 12 noon, Gandhi walked across to the Treasury benches and sought to know from BJP member Rama Devi why she was dragged into the issue.

Irani stepped in and was seen gesturing towards Gandhi and apparently protesting against Chowdhury's remark. Gandhi at first tried to ignore Irani's protestations, but soon was seen gesturing towards the minister and speaking angrily.

India's imports from China increased 29 pc in 5 years: Centre in Parliament

India's total imports from China increased by nearly 29 per cent in the past five years. Compared to 2017-18 and 2021-22, the annual imports from China rose from USD 89714.23 million to USD 115,419.96 million, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel informed Lok Sabha, ANI reported.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 16:45 [IST]